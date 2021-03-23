MILWAUKEE — Opening Day is just over one week away, and local bars are getting ready to welcome in as many fans as possible.

“I expect us to be busy, regardless. Either [fans] are going to the game, or they’re watching it inside the bar,” General Manager Dave Grycan says.

Many bars across Milwaukee will be allowed to use fan shuttles this summer too. Dugout 54 was among the bars approved.

“As things loosen up, maybe we’ll run the vans as well. Normally, we run three vehicles. This year we are going to start with just one.”

That one shuttle will be limited to 12 people max, with safety guidelines strictly enforced inside. But if you’re just going to watch the game inside, Grycan says the vibe is “let’s get back to business,” and people just want to watch baseball again.

