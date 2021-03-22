MILWAUKEE- You may be in the stands at American Family Field to watch the Brewers play the Twins on Opening Day, but your favorite beer vendor won’t be there to greet you.

As part of their agreement to reopen AmFam Field to a select number of fans this year, the Brewers have put a number of safety protocols in place, including contactless tickets, restrictions on seating, a temporary ban on tailgating, and forgoing the tradition of having beer vendors patrol aisles and the stadium concourse.

“We’re not going to have food or beer served in the seats so right now fans will have to go to concession stands or use mobile ordering, Brewers Vice President of Baseball Operations Rick Schlesinger told WTMJ during an interview earlier this month. “The good news is that with all of our concession stands in operation there should be very few lines for fans to wait in.”

The team’s decision was made in concert with the Milwaukee Health Department’s decision to let them allow fans in the stands this season.

While the decision was made with public health guidance, it’ll keep many vendors out of the ballpark for a second consecutive year. Longtime vendor and member of the lobbying group Drinks In The Seats Ryan Strnad says the loss of another season could mean financial hardships for many.

“Some vendors, myself included, can make up to $20,000 per season,” he told WTMJ. “We have beer vendors that save up their money during the winter when they’re off and this goes a long way to making mortgage payments, buying a car, or putting their kids through college.”

Strnad says he’s hopeful they’ll be able to return this year, “I heard from the union steward that in-seat beer vending could return as early as this summer, however it would be in the form of cashless payments.”