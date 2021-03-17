The Milwaukee Brewers and Bally Sports Wisconsin (formerly FOX Sports Wisconsin) today announced Tim Dillard, Vinny Rottino and Chris Singleton will join the broadcast team.

Singleton will serve as a fill-in analyst for Bill Schroeder on approximately 20 telecasts this season. Dillard will serve as the primary Brewers Live pre/post analyst and will provide color commentary on select telecasts, while Rottino will also provide pre/post analysis.

“Tim, Vinny and Chris will be great assets to the broadcast team,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “Tim has a long history with the Brewers and is a very popular and creative personality on social media. Vinny has a broad background both as a player in the Brewers organization and as a scout, while Chris brings years of experience as a player and national broadcaster. We welcome all three to an outstanding cast of talent on our broadcasts.”

Dillard enjoyed an 18-year professional playing career, including 16 in the Brewers organization and parts of four seasons in the majors (2008-09, ’11-12). He spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers organization. Rottino had a 14-year playing career, including time spent in Milwaukee (2006-08) and additional big-league experience with Florida (2011), New York-NL (2012) and Cleveland (2012). The Racine, Wis., native played internationally in Japan (2013) and Korea (2014) and worked as a professional scout for the past four seasons. Singleton, a broadcasting veteran, has held positions with the White Sox broadcasting team, ESPN televised games and Baseball Tonight, and will continue as lead analyst for ESPN Radio’s baseball coverage. The former outfielder was drafted in the second round of the 1993 First-Year Player Draft by the San Francisco Giants and enjoyed a six-year Major League career.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris, Tim and Vinny to our TV team, they bring a great mix of personality and expertise to our broadcasts,” said Tony Tortorici, Executive Producer for Bally Sports Wisconsin. “Their fresh contributions will certainly add to the exciting, new Bally Sports era.”

The lineup of new on-air talent will join the established and revered crew of Brian Anderson, the primary play-by-play announcer, along with Matt Lepay, Jeff Levering and Craig Coshun. Bill Schroeder will continue as lead analyst in the broadcast booth, with Sophia Minnaert returning as primary sideline reporter.

Coshun and Dario Melendez will serve as the hosts for Brewers Live and will be joined by Dillard and Rottino. Brewers Live airs before and after each Brewers telecast on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Former Brewers pitcher Jerry Augustine will continue to provide analysis and coverage on the Newsradio 620 WTMJ postgame show with host Matt Pauley.

Bally Sports Wisconsin’s complete regular-season schedule will be announced this week, with coverage of the regular season beginning Thursday, April 1 when Milwaukee hosts Minnesota for Opening Day from American Family Field, with fans in the stands for the first time in more than 18 months.