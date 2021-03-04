MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans will be in the seats when the team takes the field on Opening Day.

The Milwaukee Health Department has allowed the Brewers to fill American Family Field at 25% capacity, with the caveat that tailgating will not be approved.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” said Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President – Business Operations. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.”

The Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt says the team submitted a request last month for 35% capacity, but hope the approved 25% number will grow during the season.

The current plan equates to about 11,000 to 12,000 fans allowed in.

The team says season ticket and suite holders will be contacted about their options for attending games in the next week.

More safety and health protocols can be found here.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.