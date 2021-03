The Brewers remain undefeated in Cactus League play.

They beat the Diamondbacks 7-1 on Monday.

The Brewers take on the Athletics today at American Family Fields of Phoenix and fans will be in attendance.

“They’re expecting about 2,300 fans. I know everybody is excited,” Jeff Levering tells WTMJ.

