MILWAUKEE — A major boost to the Milwaukee Brewers defensive alignment, as Lorenzo Cain is back and working out for the Brewers in Phoenix.

When talking with reporters today, Cain said COVID-19 concerns played a role in him choosing to sit out last season but it wasn’t the only reason.

“I kind of put God on the backburner,” Cain said.

Not only did Cain use his time to reconnect with his faith, he also hit the weights! According to his outfield mate Christian Yelich, Cain has “beefed up a little bit.”

If all goes according to plan, the Brewers have the potential to be a top-five defensive team in all of baseball.