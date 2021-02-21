Out with the old, in with the new.

On Sunday the Brewers announced installation began for one of the largest sign that will be on American Family Field. The 52-thousand pound sign will be located on the outside of the stadium at the home plate entrance looking towards I-94.

The 52,000 lbs. American Family Field sign is here! Work is underway to install the new sign on the stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZQYJCgazam — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 21, 2021

This comes several days after crews worked to remove the “Miller Park” sign from the same location.

No word how long this process will take, but if it is anything like removing the old sign, it will be weather dependent.

As American Family Field continues its preparations for a new season, so does the team.

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training last week, with all other players expected to arrive Monday. The first full team workout is scheduled for Tuesday.

The first Cactus League game is scheduled for Sunday, February 28 against the White Sox.