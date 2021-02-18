MILWAUKEE — Make sure your beer is on ice and your Christian Yelich jersey is ready to wear this summer, as the Milwaukee Brewers could very well have crowds at home games this season.

According to team officials, the Brewers have submitted their 350-page proposal to the City of Milwaukee asking for 35% capacity at American Family Field. If granted, that means around 14,500-16,000 total people inside the stadium, employees and fans combined.

“This will absolutely be safe,” Brewers principal owner, Mark Attanasio, told MLB. “We’re going to use every best practice for spacing and so forth, and we’ve had a lot of experience with those who preceded us in having live events. I’m quite confident.”

Brewers President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger is hopeful a decision will be made by the end of February.