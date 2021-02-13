MILWAUKEE — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner announces that he will be resigning with the team, after testing the free agency waters.
According to reports, the Brewers had offered Turner a multi-year contract, but Turner opted to stay out west.
As it stands, the Brewers infield roster sits at eight players:
- Keston Hiura
- Orlando Arcia
- Kolten Wong
- Luis Urias
- Daniel Vogelbach
- Mark Mathias
- Tim Lopez
- Daniel Robertson
With no National League DH this season, it will be interesting to see how the Brewers shape their infield.