MILWAUKEE — Well, this is unfortunate for Milwaukee Brewers fans.

In a text message with MLB.com, 37-year-old free agent outfielder Ryan Braun says he is not currently interested in playing baseball.

“I’m continuing to work out and stay in shape, but I’m not currently interested in playing,” Braun says. This offseason, the Brewers turned down Braun’s club option and paid the $4 million buyout instead.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Player’s Association agreed to play this season, but there will not be a universal DH. With Braun’s injury history, this would have been an intriguing spot for the former 5th overall pick.

The Brewers are expected to begin Spring Training two weeks from Tuesday.