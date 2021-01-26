MILWAUKEE — Spring Training for the Milwaukee Brewers is only three weeks away, but rumors surrounding reliever Josh Hader continue to swirl.

Brewers continue to listen to trade inquiries on Josh Hader, according to league sources. The asking price is “overwhelming” for Hader, who the Brewers believe is the best left-handed reliever in baseball. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 27, 2021

There are many solidm back-end relief pitchers in Major League Baseball, however it’s difficult not to put Hader at the top of that list. In 2019, Hader struck out a league best for relief pitchers, 138 batters. In 2018, that number was 143. Last season, in 21 appearances, he struck out 31.

Hader would be a valuable addition to any team, but certainly will not come cheap. As the Brewers continue to develop their young star Devin Williams, it’s possible Hader becomes more expendable.

For now, Milwaukee enters 2021 with a top-three bullpen in baseball.