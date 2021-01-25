MILWAUKEE — Tributes continue to pour in for baseball and civil rights icon Hank Aaron, who passed away last week.

Aaron was well revered by all who knew him.

“This is the passage of an American giant,” said Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas to WTMJ’s Scott Warras. “Not just a baseball giant; this is an American hero.”

Costas says Aaron lived a near perfect life despite trying circumstances.

“There are many people who have stood for something very worthwhile…who are not all that nice, or as nice as someone like Henry in a personal sense,” he said.

Costas credits Aaron’s upbringing for the way he handled every challenge with grace.

“His dad told him ‘straighten up, be a gentleman, do the right thing, look people in the eye, be honest,'” Costas said. “He was just a very decent, humble and honest guy.”

A memorial service for Aaron will be held Tuesday in Atlanta.

Click in the player above to hear the entire conversation with Bob Costas.