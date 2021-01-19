The world of baseball is mourning the loss of pitcher Don Sutton, who died at the age of 75 Monday night.

Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect…and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cvlDRRdVXa — Daron Sutton (@lifeisgreatsut) January 19, 2021

Sutton’s son Daron shared the news on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Sutton spent three years with the Brewers from 1982 – 1984, posting a 26-26 record with a 3.86 ERA.

“The one thing that you knew about Don Sutton is he was a very genuine person,” said former Brewers teammate Jerry Augustine on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “He came over and he was just one of the guys. He was not only a good teammate, but a fun teammate.”

Augustine tells WTMJ he doesn’t think the Brewers make it to the 1982 World Series without Sutton.

“He pitched some really big games that last month,” Augustine said. “Anybody who remembers the end of the ’82 season with [Jim] Palmer and Sutton on a Sunday afternoon…the Brewers were very happy to have Don Sutton take the mound that day.”

He also played with the Dodgers, Angels, Astros and A’s.

Sutton was inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.