After making headlines days before their season began, the once championship or bust mentality for this year’s Milwaukee Bucks has slowly began to fadeaway as this year has gone on.

After dropping their 5th loss in their last seven games, my worry-meter for this team has began to spike.

For a solid chunk of this year, I sat here behind this mic and preached patience. Said it was only going to be a matter of time before this team clicks and we get ready to set our parade chairs out on Wisconsin Avenue.

Apparently, you, me, and the whole Bucks team is still waiting for that “clicking” moment.

In one of the more unusual first halves of a season, the Bucks did their best to back in to the all-star break, and honestly, it could not have come at a much better time, and based on their play the last few weeks, I’m not so sure this team is going to be much different following a week off.

At this point, they just are what they are: Mediocre. They can beat anyone, and with the same breath, anyone on any given night can beat them.

The defense has it’s good moments, then the offense can’t buy a bucket.

The offense then finds its tune, while then the defense can’t collect a stop.

Damian Lillard, at times, still looks like he’s in Portland while playing in Milwaukee.

The bench is atrocious.

Nothing, and I mean nothing, has seemed to want to go their way.

Look, the bottom line here, the Bucks, as it stands right at this very moment are NOT a championship team. Can that change in the final stretch of the season? Sure, but until the team with not one but TWO top 75 players of all-time show it for more than a week, unfortunately, this is their harsh reality.