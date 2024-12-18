MADISON, WISC.— The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the names of the victims who died Monday after the school shooting that occurred at Abundant Life Christian School.

Two students who died included the shooter 15-year-old, Natalie Rupnow and 14-year-old Rubi Vergara.

42-year-old Erin West of Deforest, Wisconsin also died at the scene at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday.

Mrs. West and Miss Vergara were both pronounced deceased at the scene on December 16, 2024. Forensic autopsies were completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on December 17,2024 and December 18, 2024, respectively.

Natalie Rupnow was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Monday.

These deaths remain under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two students still remain in the hospital with critical injuries.

Vergara was an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band. She shared a special bond with her beloved pets, Ginger (cat) and Coco (dog) according to the Gunderson Funeral Home which released Vergara’s obituary earlier on Wednesday.

A funeral service for Vergara has been scheduled for Saturday. The Vergara family requests that memorials be made to Abundant Life Christian School and asks for privacy at this time.

Police are still investigating the possible motive as to what led to Rupnow’s actions.