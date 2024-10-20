WAUKESHA, WI — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made his sixth visit to Wisconsin on Sunday in an effort to sway Christian voters to vote on a return to traditional values.

Vance’s event took place at Stein’s Aircraft Services near the Waukesha County Airport at 5 p.m.

Wisconsin Senate Candidate Eric Hovde and Congressman Scott Fitzgerald put their support behind Vance and praised the importance of their Christian faith for helping them with their careers.

Many supporters told WTMJ they attended the event to support the values both Trump and Vance plan to bring back to America if elected this year.

“Caring about independence, family and freedom and not all the other stuff that people get caught up in,” said Ethan Hunter.

When it came to views on abortion within the state, Mike Panetta from Mukwonago said the decision should solely rely on the states.

“You have a greater ability to change it and effect it to your local community, which is the whole idea of having the states,” Panetta said. “If you are so hell-bent on having a right to abortion nationally, then perhaps you should have it specifically addressed in the Constitution.”

Wisconsin is set to begin early voting on Tuesday October, 22nd and Democratic candidates are still set to make stops across the state later in the week.

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Waukesha County on Monday in a conversation with former U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be in Racine on Tuesday.