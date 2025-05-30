Maxwell Anderson Trial – Day 4 Morning Summary– 845am-1030am
Date: May 30, 2025
Court: Milwaukee County
Charge: Homicide, arson, mutilation, and hiding a corpse
Detective Cassandra Lindert – Milwaukee Police Department
- Assigned to the Homicide Division
- Conducted search on April 5 & April 6, 2024, near 31st & Galena
- Discovered a blanket with a photo of Sade Robinson and her dog inside
- Near the blanket:
- Flesh pieces and small bones located
- Marker 1 & 2: Flesh
- Marker 3: More flesh
- Marker 4: Larger section, believed to be half a leg
- Observations:
- Flesh was somewhat fresh
- Body parts were intentionally covered with leaves, sticks, and logs
- Leg had been severed, not ripped
Detective Jose Flores – Milwaukee Police Department
- Joined MPD in December 2015, Homicide Division
- Assisted in search near train tracks and Walnut Bridge (31st St)
- Took and reviewed photos (147–154):
- Beginning of trail
- Areas with skeletal remains, bone and flesh
- Located not far from the trail
- Defense Points:
- Search lasted over 5½ hours
- No weapon was found
- No additional remains recovered
Detective Casey Donahue – Milwaukee Police Department
- 5 years with MPD
- Showed Exhibits 109–143 during court:
- Contained images of the crime scene and human remains
- Exhibit 139: Human foot
- Exhibit 140: Close-up of foot
- Exhibit 141: Showed pink toenail polish
- Noted:
- Flesh was hanging off and covered in leaves
- Foot was cleanly severed with flesh exposed
- Other items found at the scene:
- 9mm shell casings
- Used condom
- Syringe, burlap sack with rotting dog remains
Defense Cross-Examinations (Multiple Witnesses):
- Emphasized lack of direct evidence connecting Anderson to the disposal scenes:
- No one saw him light a fire fully, but saw a subject walking from the scene
- No one saw subject flee/run from the scene
- No suspicious act by the subject
- Could not confirm who was in the vehicle
- No gloves or visible injuries on Anderson
- Pointed to homeless encampment nearby as alternative explanation
- Claimed some areas had lots of unrelated foot traffic