MILWAUKEE – The Brewers are headed back to Pennsylvania for a big series with the Phillies this weekend. The Crew were in just in Pittsburgh playing the Pirates, only to return to PA after a quick trip home to sweep the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field.

Was MLB playing a joke on the Brewers? Why fly a team to Pennsylvania, only to fly them home to Wisconsin, and then back to Pennsylvania?

“Sometimes you wonder if the guy making the (MLB) schedule has ever done it before,” Brewers Sr VP and GM Matt Arnold joked on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “(But) we’ll go play on Mars. We don’t care where we play as long as we win.”

The Brewers are hot, winning four-in-a-row (the last two in walk-off fashion). The confident ballclub will need all the help it can get against the first-place Phillies.

“The Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball,” Arnold said. “We’re going to have be creative. I know (Pat) Murphy and Ricky (Weeks) will be prepared. We probably lead the league in (prep) meetings.”

As for MLB scheduling quicks, the teams do have input they can share with the league, per Brewers.com reporter Adam McCalvy. The good news: nothing too tricky the rest of the season.

“There is a West Coast trip after the All Star Break, but from a travel point of view, their schedule is ok the rest of the season,” McCalvy told Wis. Morning News on Friday.

WOODRUFF

Veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff is continuing his rehab, pitching in the rain Wednesday in High-A ball.

“(Woodruff) looked great. It was pouring rain,” Arnold lamented. He thinks the veteran will need “one more (rehab start), maybe two” before making his return to the big leagues.

“Woody means so much to so many people,” Arnold said. “He is so excited to pitch in front of our home fans.”