WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Teen saves life during school field trip

In Marcy, New York: A group of teenagers on their way home from junior prom are being called heroes for helping a family to safety from a fire, NBC News reported.

Aiden Kane and his friends were driving home when they spotted the garage fire. They banged on the home’s door and got everyone out safely.

Watch the video from Aiden’s cellphone, courtesy of NBC News.

Thank you to Aiden Kane, Morgan Randall, and their friends Donato Jellenich and Tyler Sojda for being EVERYDAY HEROS!