Tom “Huey” Huhn flew Huey helicopters in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968 during the height of the Vietnam War. He shuttled men and supplies in and out of the dense rice paddies in the heart of Vietnam, often under intense enemy fire.

“I should not be here after what happened in Vietnam,” Huhn told me recently. “I should have been killed on any number of occasions when the bullets came for me.”

Huhn recently took a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C with his daughter Sara as his guardian. He visited the Vietnam Wall where he paid tribute to his fallen friend Frank, a fellow helicopter pilot who was killed in Vietnam more than 55 years ago.

“It was hard seeing Frank’s name on the wall,” Huhn told me on the day long flight. “”It was hard, but good for me to do it.”

On this Memorial Day weekend, Huhn is remembering his fallen friends and is grateful for the day he spent with Sara.

“”Every day is a blessing, ” he told me through his tears.

