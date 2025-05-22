WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Silverton, Oregon, Today we head to, reported KATU in Oregon.

From KATU News:

A 16-year-old high school student, Violet Ammon, was celebrated as a hero by the American Red Cross for her quick actions that saved a woman’s life during a school trip. The ceremony took place at Silverton High School, where Violet was presented with a certificate and other tokens of appreciation.

Violet, a sophomore at Silverton High, was on a field trip when she noticed a woman choking during lunch. Without hesitation, she rushed to the woman’s aid, asking if she was okay and calling for help. Violet performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the object and saving the woman’s life.

Trained professionals arrived on the scene shortly after, but it was Violet’s swift response that made the difference. The Red Cross recognized her with a Lifesaving Award, a prestigious honor given to individuals who act decisively in emergencies to alleviate suffering.

“I took a CPR and first aid class through Silverton CPR. My instructor was Tim Houser, and he kind of certified me and taught me the ropes of CPR and first aid,” Violet told KATU News. “I mean, I saw she needed help, and I helped her, and I didn’t really think about what I did until way after.”