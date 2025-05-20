MILWAUKEE– The Milwaukee Brewers teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Tuesday to start construction on a new home. The house is one of 34 being built this year. All of the homes will be sold to first time home buyers at an affordable price.
“Part of our goal is to improve the health and well being of everybody in the city and the state,” says Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Brewers. “Habitat for Humanity is a great place to start because they build great homes and they provide dreams for people.”
The Brewers Community Foundation has been partners with Habitat for Humanity for over 15 years. Joining the Brewers in support on Tuesday were both Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and CFO of Habitat for Humanity Al Smith.
“It’s going midtown Milwaukee, and I think they’re trying to get 100 homes built. They’ve been doing this for a long time and it’s a great testament to sort of the fortitude and mission of this group,” says Schlesinger. “You look at something as simple as housing, it’s a great thing to deliver a house to somebody in affordable housing that’s well made, that’s pretty, that provides stability. The Brewers are a community organization, and we’re part of the community. And to help the community is part of our goal, besides winning games.”
For information, visit Habitat for Humanity and the Brewers Community Foundation.