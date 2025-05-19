Platteville, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville issued an all-clear order after students were told to shelter in place late Monday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., students were told to avoid campus or shelter in place if on campus.

An update just after 5 p.m. reads: “Pioneer Alerts: Law enforcement has confirmed that there is no active threat to the campus community. Emergency responders remain on the scene to provide assistance. Please continue to avoid Wilgus Hall. We will be communicating with residents of Wilgus Hall via campus email. More information will be sent via your university email.”

Platteville Police Department told WTMJ that the Platteville fire chief will hold a press conference sometime this evening.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more details as we learn more.