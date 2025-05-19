Waukesha Police Officer Dan Riess and his patrol canine Lambo work together in the City of Waukesha. Lambo assists Riess in searching and tracking suspects, and in narcotics detection.

Lambo, a male Belgian Malinois, was born in Holland. Waukesha’s canine unit is not funded by tax dollars and is made possible by donations to the Waukesha Police K-9 Unit. Find the link to donate HERE.

Officer Riess has received numerous awards and citations in his career in law enforcement, including a 2015 Life Saving Award for administering CPR and chest compressions on a person who was unconscious and non-breathing. Hospital staff highlighted his quick and decisive decision-making in saving the individual’s life.

Leslie Frederick, a life-long friend, nominated Riess for the Salute to Service Award.

Riess is the first of six honorees for our 2025 WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service, presented by Waterstone Bank.