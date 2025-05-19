A Waukesha man has know Pope Leo for more than 50 years and just exchanged email with him last week!

John Doherty went to seminary school with Robert Prevost, who is now Pope Leo XIV.

“He has always been a super nice guy, ” Doherty told me. “He was very smart and you could tell there was something special about him.

Doherty sent the Pope an email congratulating him on becoming Pope and he got a return just a couple of days later.

“I hope to go to the Vatican to see him,” Doherty says. “But I don’t know if that is possible. Email is one thing an in-person visit might not be possible.”

