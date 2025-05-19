UPDATE 5/19/25 8 PM — An update from UW-Platteville campus police called the emergency situation on Monday an “isolated incident.”

Police did not reveal any details, but confirmed the Grant County coroner was called to the scene. An active investigation is underway at the residence hall Wilgus Hall.

UW-Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evtovich announced all final exams and assignments are canceled through the end of the week. Campus will remain open outside of Wilgus Hall.

“Our biggest concern at this point is the safety and wellbeing of our students,” she said in a press conference Monday evening.

UW-Platteville is providing overnight mental health support from Monday into Tuesday. The university has set up an informational and emotional support line at 844-602-6680 or 720-727-0004, staffed by mental health professionals. Students can also access counseling through Mantra’s Care Hub or University Counseling on campus Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Platteville, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville issued an all-clear order after students were told to shelter in place late Monday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., students were told to avoid campus or shelter in place if on campus.

An update just after 5 p.m. reads: “Pioneer Alerts: Law enforcement has confirmed that there is no active threat to the campus community. Emergency responders remain on the scene to provide assistance. Please continue to avoid Wilgus Hall. We will be communicating with residents of Wilgus Hall via campus email. More information will be sent via your university email.”

Platteville Police Department told WTMJ that the Platteville fire chief will hold a press conference sometime this evening.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more details as we learn more.