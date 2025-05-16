MILWAUKEE – A council-member is calling for tighter security at Milwaukee City Hall following a false alarm on Thursday. A loud door-slam was mistaken for gunfire, prompting an evacuation on the city hall complex.

“It is wild how open (City Hall) is,” Ald. Lamont Westmoreland told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “It is easy for someone to walk in there with their weapon of choice.”

Westmoreland is calling for metal detectors, akin to what is used at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

“It’s not going to be cheap,” the alderman admitted. “God forbid if something happens, I guarantee you after that there will be (extra security) in place.”

The alderman was also critical of the response to the perceived gunfire.

“It was a mess.”