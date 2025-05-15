Immerse yourself in the stories and places of the past. Historic sites, tours and museums throughout Wisconsin are destinations for present-day fun. Here’s to bringing history to life.

New experiences this season at Wisconsin Historical Society sites

Experience history firsthand with a visit to a Wisconsin Historical Society property this year.The Historical Society welcomes guests to learn and have fun at 12 distinct sites, including many with new experiences.

Journey through Wisconsin’s rich beer and brewing heritage by traveling to Eagle.Old World Wisconsin unveils Wittnebel’s Tavern on May 17. It’s the first historic building relocated to the property since the 1990s.Immerse yourself in the 1930s-era tavern while enjoying beer made at Old World Wisconsin’s working Brewhouse.

Add Circus World to your summer itinerary for high-flying thrills.The beloved Baraboo destination puts on the first Big Top Show for the season on May 16.This summer’s circus performance is a reimagining of a 1940s holiday-themed circus show.Be dazzled by acrobats, aerialists, unicycle riders and a new performance for Circus World — a thrilling motorcycle highwire experience!

The new flagship history museum is being constructed in Madison. In the meantime, explore the Historical Society’s vast collection with the History Makers Tour.From June to December, communities in northwest Wisconsin will host pop-up events, exhibits and displays as part of the statewide tour.

Explore the museums of Manitowoc

Manitowoc is the only city in Wisconsin — and likely the country —where you can see a calf being born, marvel at a Picasso and spend the night on a WWII-era submarine.This Lake Michigan community of 35,000 packs a punch for museum lovers.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has interactive displays to learn about agriculture, plus a birthing barn for guests to witness calves being born.The Rahr-West Art Museum is a destination in and of itself.The art museum holds works from famed painters like Pablo Picasso and Georgia O’Keefe.You’ll also be wowed by a replica of the fragment of the Sputnik IV satellite, which crash-landed just outside the museum in 1960.

Lastly, visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum to tour — and even spend the night in — a WWII submarine.The USS Cobia is the signature exhibit at the museum, which groups can even rent out to spend the night in. Be sure to check out the other gallery spaces for an in-depth look into Wisconsin’s maritime history.

A historical beer-focused staycation in Milwaukee

Plan a staycation in Milwaukee to delve into the history of the city’s brewing heritage and history.Go behind the history of brewing with a tour of the Miller Brewery, which includes a stop at the historic caves.Choose from a variety of tour options, including a new experience taking you to the heart of the Miller Brewery archives.

Visit to the Pabst Mansion for more history from the gilded days of beer barons.Take a guided or self-guided tour of the mansion. The massive mansion was built by the Pabst family in the 1890s and continues to wow visitors with its grandeur today.

Complement the history lessons by spending the night in the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery!The Brewhouse Inn & Suites converted the Pabst brewery into a modern hotel for an authentic Milwaukee experience.Cap off your day with 24 taps and a satisfying dinner by visiting The Explorium Brewpub in the Third Ward.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com