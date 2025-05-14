MILWAUKEE – The Brewers will celebrate Star Wars™ Night, presented by ESPN Milwaukee at American Family Field on May 16th. Fans will receive a limited-edition Jedi Jackson Chourio bobblehead with the purchase of a Theme Night ticket, plus there will be a postgame laser show.

In honor of the big night, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News offered up some possible Star Wars themed Home Run Calls using an AI version of play-by-play man Jeff Levering.

Click to the player below hear how they sound and to get the real Jeff Levering’s reaction.