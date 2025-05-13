UPDATE at Midnight on 5/14/2025: Police confirm that Ahjanay Macklin has been found safe.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing 22-year-old Ahjanay Macklin.

She was last seen around 11 A.M. Tuesday 3800 Block of W. Green Tree Road on Milwaukee’s north side near Glendale.

She’s 5’2″, around 100 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Macklin was last seen on foot wearing a red bonnet, black jacket, black Adidas pants with a white stripe, and black flip flops.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.