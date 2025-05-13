CLEVELAND – It appears Big Woo’s big return will be delayed.

Ankle tendinitis has sidelined veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since having shoulder surgery in 2023. The team had hoped to have him return Saturday (May 17th) at American Family Field, but that is no longer the case.

“(Woodruff) tried to pitch through it,” manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(But) it’s not going to be long, guys. He’ll be back.”

It’ll be a great moment when the pitcher does finally return to the Brewers, Murphy said.

“I know it’ll be a special thing for his family and the whole Brewers community.”

Starter Jose Quintana is also dinged up, and will miss a start due to a sore shoulder.

“(Quintana) has been the team’s one mainstay (other than Freddy Peralta),” Murphy explained. “When he came down with this injury, we said ‘No way.'”

Murphy told Wis. Morning News he expects Quintana back on the mound this weekend.