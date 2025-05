WAUWATOSA – Firefly Grove Park will soon open to the public.

The new park, located near 116th and Gilbert, which will feature trails, a sledding hill, a playground, a pavilion, a mountain bike pump track, gardens, and a big 25-foot tall troll created by international artist Thomas Dambo.

Click to learn more about the troll, courtesy of MKEwithKids.com. Editor-in-Chief Calie Herbst joined WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

The park’s grand opening will be May 28th, 4-6pm.