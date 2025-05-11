After dropping the first two games against the Rays, the Brewers used home runs by Christian Yelich and William Contreras and an RBI single from Rhys Hoskins to help secure a 4-2 win over the Rays.

Tampa Bay scored in the bottom of the first inning on an Jonathan Aranda RBI single to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

The game would stay 1-0 until the top of the fourth inning when Christian Yelich and William Contreras would go back to back with solo home runs to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead. The lead would be short lived as the Rays would tie it in the bottom of the fourth.

The Brewers would get the lead back following a Caleb Durbin ground out which scored Jake Bauers and the Brewers would add on an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning on a Rhys Hoskins RBI single.

Trevor Megill would come pitch the bottom of the ninth inning and would slam the door shut, forcing the Rays to go three up and three down in the inning. This was the Brewers first win of the season when not scoring first, they had dropped their past 13 games.

The Brewers stay on the road tomorrow as they travel to Cleveland to take on the Guardians.