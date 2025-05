William DeGuzman is a Sophomore at Marquette University. He is studying in Rome and was blocks from the Vatican when the white smoke signaling a new Pope was released.

“We sprinted to the square so we could take in his first appearance, ” DeGuzman told me. “It was inspiring to see an American Pope”

DeGuzman also met Pope Francis a few months ago.

He is considering becoming a priest.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.