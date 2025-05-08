MILWAUKEE – What do you want to do this weekend? WTMJ’s What’s on Tap host Sandy Maxx joins Wis. Morning News to provide some idea
MILWAUKEE – What do you want to do this weekend? WTMJ’s What’s on Tap host Sandy Maxx joins Wis. Morning News to provide some idea
MADISON, Wisc. -- 42 year-old Jeffrey Rupnow faces three felony counts in his connection with the shooting that took place...Read moreDetails
MILWAUKEE – What do you want to do this weekend? WTMJ’s What’s on Tap host Sandy Maxx joins Wis. Morning...Read moreDetails
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers (19-19) sit in a 3-way tie for second place in the NL Central as they head...Read moreDetails