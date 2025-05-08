MILWAUKEE — Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the first American pope Tuesday. The Chicago native was appointed to the Vatican by Pope Francis in 2023. Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.
Pope Leo XIV was elected after four ballots, which is a relatively brief Conclave. An unexpected choice, many think Pope Leo will continue to take the Catholic Church in the direction Pope Francis was heading.
“Sometimes we talk about the Pope as pontiff. That’s from a Latin word, pontifex, and it means bridge builder or path maker.The model that he had as a bishop was in the one Christ, we are one. So here’s a man who wants to unite. He wants to build bridges and bring • the church together in its diversity,” says Auxiliary Bishop of Milwaukee Jeffrey Haines. “It’s a joyful day. We’re so happy to have new leader. We miss Francis and all he stood for, but it looks like we’re going to have a pope who’s going to try to keep a lot of that spirit alive.”
Pope Leo grew up in the Chicago land area. He is the first Augustinian friar to be chosen to be pope as well.
“He has been known in what the work he has done as a bishop in Peru and then in his own order and actually working in the Vatican as a quiet guy who slowly brings people together and who listens well,” says Bishop Haines. “That always leads to greater unity. When you’re a listener it shows you care.”
