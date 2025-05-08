MILWAUKEE — Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the first American pope Tuesday. The Chicago native was appointed to the Vatican by Pope Francis in 2023. Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV was elected after four ballots, which is a relatively brief Conclave. An unexpected choice, many think Pope Leo will continue to take the Catholic Church in the direction Pope Francis was heading.

“Sometimes ​we ​talk ​about ​the ​Pope ​as ​pontiff. ​That’s ​from ​a ​Latin ​word, ​pontifex, ​and ​it ​means ​bridge ​builder ​or ​path maker.​The ​model ​that ​he ​had ​as ​a ​bishop ​was ​in ​the ​one ​Christ, ​we ​are ​one. ​​So ​here’s ​a ​man ​who ​wants ​to ​unite. ​He ​wants ​to ​build ​bridges ​and ​bring ​• ​the ​church ​together ​in ​its ​diversity,” ​says Auxiliary Bishop of Milwaukee Jeffrey Haines. “It’s ​a ​joyful ​day. ​We’re ​so ​happy ​to ​have ​new ​leader. We ​miss ​Francis ​and ​all ​he ​stood ​for, ​but ​it ​looks ​like ​we’re ​going ​to ​have ​a ​pope ​who’s ​going ​to ​try ​to ​keep ​a ​lot ​of ​that ​spirit ​alive.”

Pope Leo grew up in the Chicago land area. He is the first Augustinian friar to be chosen to be pope as well.

“He ​has ​been ​known ​in ​what ​the ​work ​he ​has ​done ​as ​a ​bishop ​in ​Peru ​and ​then ​in ​his ​own ​order ​and ​actually ​working ​in ​the ​Vatican ​as ​​a ​quiet ​guy who ​slowly ​brings ​people ​together ​and ​who ​listens ​well,” says Bishop Haines. “That ​always ​leads to ​greater ​unity. ​When ​you’re ​a ​listener it shows ​you ​care.”

While unsure if the new pope was ever in Milwaukee, Bishop Haines adds “I am ​not ​aware, but it ​wouldn’t ​surprise ​me because ​there ​are ​​Augustinians ​all ​over ​the ​place. ​We ​don’t ​know. ​He ​might ​like ​custard, ​you ​know.”