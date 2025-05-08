WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: ‘I should be dead.’ – Stranger saves woman from shark attack

In Llanrumney, Cardiff, the largest city in Wales, a 22-year-old man is being hailed a hero for saving a woman and her one-week-old baby from a dog attack.

William Newbury had arrived at his friend’s house to find the mother and child being attacked by three dogs. He had to find a way into the home.

“Luckily there was a downstairs window that was open and I didn’t even think about it, I went straight in,” he told the BBC.

The attack left Newbury with various injuries all over his body, including possibly losing the use of two fingers on his left hand.

“He’s saved two lives. He needs to remember that my son has a true hero,” the mother, Emily Drew said.

Thank you William for being an EVERYDAY HERO!