Special Guests:
- WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) President Roy Elkins
- MKE Alderperson Peter Burgelis on the fate of Deep Thought
PLUS Milwaukee Area Arts Board Awards, Alice Cooper, Light the Hoan, AAPI Month and The Song You Need to Hear
MILWAUKEE — The 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival ends today after two weeks and over 200 films screening on The East...
MILWAUKEE -- A nationwide effort to track and arrest online child predators leads to two arrests in Wisconsin. The Department...
Miller Lite goes Golden to honor fifty years. In honor of its 50th anniversary, Miller Lite is rolling out limited-edition gold cans...