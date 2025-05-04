After dropping the first two games of the series to the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers responded with a 4-0 win over the Cubs this afternoon in game three.

The game was a pitching duo through the top of the sixth inning before the Brewers got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the sixth.

The first run of the game was off of a wild pitch which scored Jackson Chourio, who was on third after Christian Yelich beat the throw to first to break up a double play.

The Brewers would make it 2-0 on a Dax Cameron RBI single, his first hit as a Brewers and broke the game open on a Caleb Durbin two RBI double to make it a 4-0 game.

Freddy Peralta went six scoreless innings, striking out seven and allowing four hits. The bullpen gave up just one hit over three innings to complete the shutout.

The Brewers host the Houston Astros starting Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM