MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking the public to help find 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson.

Hudson was last seen Friday afternoon at 4p.m. near the corners of W Clarke Street and N. Vel R Phillips Ave wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white letters on the front, tan pants, and black/gold shoes.

Hudson is 4 feet tall, weighs around 70 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair which is in a low high top fade.

Anyone with Hudon’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.