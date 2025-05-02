MIWAUKEE – Don’t look now, but the start of the ethnic festival season is right around the corner. Festa Italiana kicks off the festival season Friday, May 30th.

In an effort to promote the entire slate of festivals scheduled along the lakefront, a City of Festivals Kickoff Event was held Thursday at the Italian Community Center.

“This is the prime time for Milwaukee,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson told WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano. “We are the City of Festivals.”

Vitrano and Erik Bilstad, of Wis. Morning News, paid a visit to the City of Festivals Kickoff Event at the Italian Community Center.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: