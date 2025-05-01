APPLETON – Another step forward for Brandon Woodruff.

The pitching vet was back on the mound pitching for the Appleton Timber Rattlers on Wednesday. The veteran right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out three.

“It was awesome. (Woodruff) was dominating,” Sr VP and GM Matt Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “It’s really exciting to see Big Woo back on the mound.”

Woodruff hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since undergoing shoulder surgery in October 2023.

“He feels great,” Arnold said. “We don’t want to him to rush him, but I know he can’t wait to get back with us. We want to make sure he’s recovering well.”

Woodruff will make at least one more rehab start, most likely with Triple-A Nashville, according to MLB.com. The 30-day window for his assignment ends May 11th.