MILWAUKEE– A critical missing person’s alert is out for 75-year-old Paul Barnett who was last seen near the corners of Galena Street and North 38th Street.

Milwaukee Police say Barrett is 5’10” and weighs almost 170 pounds.

Barett is balding with gray hair and beard and was last seen wearing a green and black sweatshirt, a skull cap, gray jogging pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Barnett’s whereabouts should call Milwaukee police department district 3 at 414-935-723.