CHICAGO – The Milwaukee Brewers’ longest road trip of the year is nearly over. The team will finally head home after it finishes a three-game series against the White Sox starting Tuesday night. Going into the series, the Crew had just two wins on the trip.

“Once this is over I think we’ll recoup and get into a better rhythm,” manager Pat Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “We’re a young club. You’re going to go through some bumps in the road. You can’t squeeze too tight.”

Milwaukee All Star Game

With Green Bay successfully hosting an NFL Draft, could an MLB All Star game come back to Milwaukee?

“I think you’ll see it,” Murphy predicted. “MLB respects the heck out of Mark (Attanasio). (But) there’s a lot that goes into it.”

The last time MLB held an All Star game in Milwaukee was 2002.

1 Gorilla vs 100 Men

It’s a hypothetical question that has taken social media by storm. Who wins in a fight between 100 men and 1 gorilla?

The question was posed to the manager.

“I don’t think there is any question (100 men would win the fight),” Murphy said. “We might have some casualties (but) if there is strategy involved, I don’t think there’s any doubt.”

When it was suggested Murphy may hear his young players discuss the debate, he responded:

“When I hear guys talking about it, I’ll tell them to ‘read a book.'”