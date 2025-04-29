MILWAUKEE — Dr. Kimo Ah Yun was sworn in today as Marquette University’s 25th president. He was unanimously elected by the Marquette board of trustees, having served as acting president and provost since the 24th president Dr. Michael Lovell passed away in June 2024 from cancer.

We’re ​at ​a ​10 ​year ​high ​of ​the ​number ​of ​applications ​of ​students ​who ​want ​to ​come ​to ​Marquette. ​That’s ​momentum. ​That’s ​people ​seeing ​what ​we’re ​doing ​and ​saying ​this ​is ​valuable ​and ​that ​we ​want ​to ​be ​part ​of ​it,” says Dr. Ah Yun in his inaugural speech. “​We ​are ​looking beyond ​the ​boundaries ​to ​be ​able ​to ​find ​the ​right ​students.”

He is the first person of color to lead the Jesuit University in its 144-year history. He started at Marquette in 2016 as dean of the Diederich College of Communication.

“​I ​get ​to ​see ​people ​changing ​the ​world ​every ​day. ​I ​see ​it ​in ​our ​faculty ​and ​staff ​who ​are ​working ​with ​our ​students, ​advising ​them, ​teaching ​them, ​working ​with ​them ​on ​their ​research,” says Ah Yun. ” ​It ​needs ​individuals ​who ​believe ​and ​expect ​faith ​and ​reason ​to ​coexist. ​The ​world ​needs ​a ​strong ​Marquette.”