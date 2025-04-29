APPLETON, Wis.– A former Appleton West High School teacher was arrested on April 29 for three counts of sexual assault of a child.

43-year-old Rebecca Ryan of Neenah is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while she was employed as a teacher during the 2017-18 academic school year.

The incidents were reported on March of this year and was quickly established. Ryan is being held in the Outagamie County Jail. She was not actively employed by Appleton West at the time of her arrest.

There is no evidence to suggest that other students were involved with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department.