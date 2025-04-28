MADISON — University of Wisconsin-Madison international students and alumni who had visas revoked this year have had them reinstated. The University confirmed that 27 international students and alumni had their visas restored late Saturday, April 26.

The cause for the visa terminations is still unknown. At least two students in Madison and others across the country had successfully obtained restraining orders against the change after finding out their visas were being revoked and SEVIS records deleted.

“I’m relieved and grateful that these records terminations have been reversed,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement. “This situation was deeply troubling, upended lives and created both fear and harm. I want to personally thank the many members of our community, along with local, state and federal officials, who worked to assist our students.”

All affected students or alumni are able to continue their studies or post-graduation training at UW–Madison.