MILWAUKEE — 14-year-old Olivia Hanson went missing on April 17, 2025, around 8:30 p.m. She was last seen on the 3800 block of N. 88th St on Milwaukee’s north side.

She’s been updated from a missing person to a critically missing person, which indicates specific concern for her safety.

Olivia is 5’03”, 170 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with red stripes, black pajama pants and black Crocs.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7232.