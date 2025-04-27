The Milwaukee Brewers snapped their losing streak this afternoon after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1.

The Brewers jumped out a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning after RBI singles from William Contreras, Sal Frelick, and Rhys Hoskins.

The game would stay 3-0 until the top of the fourth inning when the Brewers would score four runs to give them a 7-0 lead. The inning got started by an Isaac Collins single and a Joey Ortiz double that moved Collins to third. Caleb Durbin would drive in Collins on a single to right and Ortiz would score on a Brice Turang single. The Cardinals finally got their first out of the inning when Jackson Chourio struck out, but Christian Yelich would clear the bases on a 2 RBI single to make it 7-0.

The Cardinals would finally get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning and looked to be ready to add some runs, but Jose Quintana got Nolan Arenado to pop out to short and he struck out Luken Baker looking to end the inning and end his day. Quintana would end the day with five innings of work allowing just the one run and striking out six, getting his fourth win as a Brewers pitcher, the first Brewers pitcher to win his first four starts since CC Sabathia in 2008.

Pitching took over from there and Brandan Donovan would ground to third to end the game.

The Brewers are off Monday before starting a three game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.