GREEN BAY – With the NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, the Wis. Morning News team headed to Titletown to get a first-hand look at the spectacle.

WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano & Erik Bilstad spoke with Packers great Marco Rivera.

Former Packers star (and current Viking) Aaron Jones visited Green Bay on Tuesday.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich remained confident the numbers will be large during Draft weekend.

“If the weather is great, you’ll see a lot of drive-in traffic,” Genrich predicted on Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “The number is staying steady at 250-thousand people (throughout the duration of the weekend.)”

There was plenty to see at the NFL Draft on Wednesday, including the opening of the Packers Everywhere Draft Haus.

Mark Murphy preparing for a Packers draft bar ribbon cutting outside Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/AWC4Qe5MQp — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 23, 2025

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in the house. When it comes to the future of the Tush Push, he told Vitrano: “Stay tuned.”

NFL commish Roger Goodell getting face time with @vincevitrano at the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/oJDubQcu08 — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 23, 2025

When the crew made it to the NFL Draft Theater, Vitrano was scolded a few times: