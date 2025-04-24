GREEN BAY – With the NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, the Wis. Morning News team headed to Titletown to get a first-hand look at the spectacle.
Cool event ahead of @NFL #nfldraft in Green Bay tonight. @packers @haha_cd6 Marco Rivera, and now @Vikings @Showtyme_33 doing a goodwill tour. @erikbilstadWTMJ @620wtmj #nfldraft2025 @WhatTheHillGee Wisconsin’s Morning News. pic.twitter.com/2CC5Pbh9XQ— Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) April 23, 2025
WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano & Erik Bilstad spoke with Packers great Marco Rivera.
Former Packers star (and current Viking) Aaron Jones visited Green Bay on Tuesday.
Former @packers now @Vikings running back @Showtyme_33 on a goodwill tour ahead of the @NFL #nfldraft #nfldraft2025 #greenbay #nfl #draft @620wtmj @erikbilstadWTMJ @WhatTheHillGee More from him as Wisconsin’s Morning News is LIVE in GB from 6-10 AM. pic.twitter.com/dDYh10zwTY— Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) April 23, 2025
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich remained confident the numbers will be large during Draft weekend.
“If the weather is great, you’ll see a lot of drive-in traffic,” Genrich predicted on Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “The number is staying steady at 250-thousand people (throughout the duration of the weekend.)”
There was plenty to see at the NFL Draft on Wednesday, including the opening of the Packers Everywhere Draft Haus.
Mark Murphy preparing for a Packers draft bar ribbon cutting outside Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/AWC4Qe5MQp— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 23, 2025
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in the house. When it comes to the future of the Tush Push, he told Vitrano: “Stay tuned.”
NFL commish Roger Goodell getting face time with @vincevitrano at the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/oJDubQcu08— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 23, 2025
When the crew made it to the NFL Draft Theater, Vitrano was scolded a few times:
Inside the Green Room at the @NFLDraft. @vincevitrano @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/J0XGFWC919— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 23, 2025
In the @NFLDraft Green Room. @620wtmj @vincevitrano pic.twitter.com/ltNNGu14lf— Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) April 23, 2025